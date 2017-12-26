BENGALURU: A newly married couple, who were in love with each other and married against the wishes of their respective parents, committed suicide on Sunday. They felt that their nuptial bond did not meet the expectations of a married life, and this could have forced them to opt for the extreme step, said a relative. There are also rumours that Praveen had borrowed money for his wedding and he was finding it difficult to repay the debt.However, the police as well as the parents of the couple have rubbished these rumours.

The young couple -- Praveen(24) and wife Priya (19) -- committed suicide by hanging themselves at their residence in Mailasandra in Kengeri on Sunday. The incident, however, came to light on Monday when the girl’s mother came to the house and found them hanging.

Praveen, who hailed from Mandya, had married Priya, a resident of Uttarahalli two months ago. He was running a Chinese eatery shop near Kengeri Satellite Town bus stop.A senior police officer said the incident took place in the late hours of Sunday, and both hanged themselves to a ceiling fan after locking the door from the inside.No suicide note was found at the spot and preliminary investigations revealed that Praveen and Priya were in love. Their parents were against their marriage due to caste issues, but Praveen managed to convince them. But once they got married, they felt their marriage did not ‘meet the expectations’, according to a close relative of Praveen.

“We have taken the statement from both the families, and there was no dispute between the husband and the wife. The bodies were taken to Rajarajeshwari Medical hospital for the postmortem examination and the Kengeri police are investigating,” the officer added.

Praveen’s relative Swamy told Express, “The exact reason which led them to take this extreme step is not known as the couple left no suicide note. Praveen’s father Shankaraiah, a government employee, had come to his shop opening ceremony and he (Praveen) was financially sound. There were no issues within family members or with any other persons. The couple never shared their problems with anyone.”