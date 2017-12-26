Adultolescence Spirit

By Gabbie Hanna

Pages: 256

A collection of more than 150 witty and edgy poems about love and relationships from the YouTube comedian and vlogger behind The Gabbie Show. Gabbie Hanna disarms the sacred and elevates the mundane in this debut collection of illustrated poems. Ranging from the sing-song rhythms of children’s verses and a sophisticated confessional style, Gabbie explores the emotionally charged space between childhood and womanhood, revealing her own longings, obsessions, and insecurities along the way. Adultolescence heralds the arrival of an artist with a magical ability to connect through alienation, bury truth bombs within observations about pizza cravings and social media, and detonate wickedly funny jokes between moments of existential dread. It is said, you’ll turn to the last page because you get her, and you’ll return to the first because she gets you.

The Beauties :Essential Stories

By Anton Chekhov , Translated by Nicolas Slater Pasternak

Pages: 224

Without a doubt one of the greatest observers of human nature in all its messy complexity, Chekhov’s short stories are exquisite masterpieces in miniature. His work ranged from the light-hearted comic tales of his early years to some of the most achingly profound stories, and this variety of tone and temper is collected in this essential new collection. Chekhov wrote stories throughout his writing career, and this selection has been chosen from amongst his life’s work, including many of his greatest works, alongside unfamiliar discoveries, all newly translated. From the masterpiece of minimalism The Beauties, to the beloved classic The Lady with the Little Dog’, and from A Man in a Box to the bitterly funny A Blunder.

I Hate Myselfie

By Shane Dawson

Pages: 240

From his first vlog back in 2008 to his full-length film directorial debut Not Cool, Shane Dawson has been an open book when it comes to documenting his life. But behind the music video spoofs, TMI love life details, and outrageous commentary on everything the celebrity and Internet world has the nerve to dish out is a guy who grew up in a financially challenged but loving home in Long Beach, California, and who suffered all the teasing and social limitations that arise when you’re a morbidly obese kid with a pretty face, your mom is your best friend, and you can’t get a date to save your life. In I Hate Myselfie, Shane steps away from his larger-than-life Internet persona and takes us deep into the experiences of an eccentric and introverted kid, who by observing the strange world around him developed a talent that would inspire millions of fans.

The Last Black Unicorn

By Tiffany Haddish

Pages: 288

From stand-up comedian, actress, and breakout star of Girls Trip, Tiffany Haddish, comes The Last Black Unicorn, a sidesplitting, hysterical, edgy, and unflinching collection of (extremely) personal essays, as fearless as the author herself. Growing up in one of the poorest neighborhoods of South Central Los Angeles, Tiffany learned to survive by making people laugh. If she could do that, then her classmates would let her copy their homework, the other foster kids she lived with wouldn’t beat her up, and she might even get a boyfriend. Or at least she could make enough money—as the paid school mascot and in-demand Bar Mitzvah hype woman—to get her hair and nails done, so then she might get a boyfriend. None of that worked but it allowed Tiffany to imagine a place for herself where she could do something she loved for a living: comedy.