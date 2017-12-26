BENGALURU: Bengaluru came alive with colours, cakes and decoration this Christmas.

While in the Cental Business District, bright lights and decked up shops welcomes people, in shopping malls as well, installations drew attention of enthusiasts. It was a show of lights on Brigade Road, where hundreds reached out to buy Santa Caps and other accessories.Phoenix Market City saw an installation of a Christmas tree, which they claimed is the tallest in the country. This was among the primary attractions besides miniature houses and other Christmas decorations. Cake shops throughout the city saw a heavy rush of customers as they flocked to buy cakes.

(Clockwise from left) Decked-up St Mary’s Basilica, devotees light candles at St Mary’s Basilica. A Santa Claus entertains the visitors in front of Infant Jesus Church in Bengaluru on Monday | jithendra m, KPN

At St Mary’s Basilica, the day began with a mass in five different languages as a large number of people gathered to light candles. At Infant Jesus Church, it was a sea of people who had gathered. Post prayers, many indulged in festive shopping right outside the church which houses a market.

Earlier this week, Greenwood High students reached out to the children of Samathanam Trust in the Bannerghatta campus. Around 100 children from the Trust participated in various events organised by the school. They were also presented with gifts and toys by the students. The children were treated to Christmas carols, gifts, plays and Secret Santa.

While at their Sarjapur Greenwood High campus, the same spirit of ‘sharing and caring’ was left kindled by Class 12 students who hosted a fantastic Christmas Carnival with the sole intention of donating all of the raised amount to charity. There were a host of entertaining games, delicious food and other events such as photo booth, face painting and temporary tattoos among others. The food stalls, games, finances and decorations had been managed by the students.