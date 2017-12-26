BENGALURU: Interviews of children during school admissions continue to happen despite the Right to Education (RTE) Act banning it. The Act also bans interviews of parents but schools get around this by terming it as ‘interactions’ and conducting oral interviews which leave no record. According to parents, kids applying for pre-nursery admissions are put through a rigorous test in which they have to identify colours, shapes, fruits, vegetables and also recite rhymes.

“My daughter is very active, but recently when they asked her to recite rhymes, she could not as it was a new place and there were new people. I tried to show them videos of her reciting rhymes, but they denied her admission stating that they wanted only active children. This kind of treatment affects the moral strength of children,” said Anusha, a parent.

In another example of how scary this process can be for children, interviews at kindergarten level in some schools happen without the presence of the parents who are made to wait at the gate or within the campus. A paper and pencil is provided to the child and they are asked to take a test and write alphabets and numbers.

Speaking to Express about the matter, Kripa Alva, chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR), said, “ It is a violation of the rights of children. We have convened a meeting with the Education Department and informed them to regulate screening of kids during admissions. We have also directed them to issue a notification regarding this.” She has also asked parents to come forward and file complaints with the Commission if they face such troubles during admission of children to schools.