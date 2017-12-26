BENGALURU: Besides celebrations, this season offers a range of musical festivals and gigs. The big question is what to wear to be in sync with the mood and vibe. Here are the list of upcoming music festivals throughout the country, and if you plan to attend any of these, make sure to get your sheer dresses out and fedoras on.

Time Out — December 27-29 – Time Out 72 Music Fest is the latest inclusion to the festival culture of Goa. The three-day-long multi-genre music fiesta will feature acts across its four stages.Style tip — Pack smart. Carry colours and comfort for this 72-hour long music fest. Sandals, denim shorts and crop tops are safe and good options, but make them quirky with fringe belts and sparkly headbands. Carry long-sleeved shrugs to keep warm at night. Men can go with printed melange t-shirts or henley full-sleeved t-shirt. These can be paired with light wash denims and sneakers.

Sunburn, Pune — December 28 to 31 — The iconic music festival in Asia will celebrate its 11th edition with camping and flea markets. DJ Martin Garrix will be closing the festival with a special New Year performance.Style tip: Go contemporary with shades, florals and leather jackets, getting into that Boho spirit. Try flared pants with varied prints, solid coloured sleeved tops and of course body suits, as these were signature styles in 2017. Up-do your hair and experiment your wild side with accessories and face paints.

Mahindra Blues Festival, Mumbai — February 10 and 11 — The eighth edition featuring acts from across the globe, attracts blues fans for the two-day celebration in Mumbai. The high-octane music festival features soulful performances and celebrates music, food and wine.Style tip: That blues vibe can definitely make you feel all kinds of sexy. These slow seductive tunes call for long maxi dresses and fedora hats. Men can don suits or suspenders with a classic white shirt.

Other basics to keep in mind at music festivals are :

1) Sunscreen- Use a sunscreen that is above 30 SPF to protect your skin from harsh winter rays. Repeat the application at regular intervals.

2) Sunglasses- An essential for music fests, sunglasses are the perfect accessory to complement your look in a jiffy.

3) Sparkles- We can ditch flower crowns for once and amp up on accessories with sparkles such as metallic flash tattoos.

With inputs from Venky Rajagopal, Indian Terrain Fashions.