BENGALURU: Yenkappa is among the hundreds of farmers who is braving the chilly weather to protest outside the BJP’s office in Malleswaram.On Monday, he visited a nearby hospital to get treatment as his legs had started to ache. It is four years since he stopped farm work, but he is protesting for his sons and grandsons. Yenkappa seems determined to get a resolution for the issue, though it cannot be easy for him to protest, for he is 98 years old.

Like every other farmer, he remembers the exact number of days that have passed since the protest began — 895. “It is four years since I stopped farm work, but I’m present at every protest. My son and four grandsons advised me not to come here, for they were scared for my health. But I had to come,” he says proudly.The farmers are getting by with help from other farmer groups and even residents of Malleswaram. A nearby marriage hall has been booked for the women, and they also got water from a tanker. However, they have to bear the cold at night.

Sivappa Gurunathappa (63), from Chikkanaragund taluk in Gadag, is another senior citizen giving his all at the protest. His only son has completed an ITI course, and is still searching for a job, which makes Sivappa the only breadwinner of his family. “It is tough until he finds work. Our expenses are increasing, whereas the rates at which we sell are reducing,” he said, before adding how he uses his ‘dhoti’ to cover himself from the cold at night.

Siddappa (48) of Mullur village, Ramdurg taluk in Belagavi district, outlined the issues farmers were facing over the past few years due to scarcity of water, including drinking water.

He said farmers in his town were suffering losses to the tune of `15,000 to `20,000 per acre as water scarcity caused the crops to dry up and affected their yield.