BENGALURU: TS Rama is a Carnatic classical vocalist and a graded artist at AIR since 1979. She is at present serving as a music professor at Jain University. Though not from a musician’s family, she developed an interest in music when musicians such as Jayam-Bhagyam (sisters) and TAS Mani, a popular Mridanagam percussionist (Jayam Bhagyam’s brother), had performed at her acquaintance’s house.

“When I was six-years-old, there was a ceremony happening at my neighbour’s place. Jayam- Bhagyam and TAS Mani were invited, and they put up a wonderful concert. After we were back from the ceremony, I told my father that I wanted to learn music and my parents created that environment for me,” says Rama.

Her parents spoke to the Jayam Bhagyam sisters and convinced them to give their daughter music lessons. Jaya had to show up at their house at 6.30 am, but lessons would be given at any time of the day. The sisters taught Rama while cooking, cleaning and other daily chores. After class, TAS Mani would drop her home on a bicycle.

“During those days, disciples of music didn’t have distractions except for the radio. We had a radio at home, and there was a special programme for kids on Sundays called Baalajagat. I wanted to perform for the show and approached AIR. I was offered a chance to perform without an audition. I sang two devaranamas, for which I was given an appreciation amount of `5 and a bun. That is my most memorable moment as a kid,” says Rama.

Venkateshwara Suprabhatam was played every morning on AIR, sung by MS Subbalakshmi, and she says she enjoyed listening to it. Even today, she starts her day by recitatimg Suprabhatam. Even during her school days, she wanted to take up music as her optional subject, but her father was reluctant as she was already undergoing music training. But her passion convinced her father eventually.

In 1972, she was graded with a ‘B’ grade (entry level) by AIR and later on, from 1979, she has been a graded artist. When she was 12-years-old, her family shifted from Malleshwaram to Jayanagar, and she had to go in search of another guru as her music lessons came to a standstill. During this period she met Bangarpete Krishnamurthy, a renowned musician who agreed to teach her. But after ten years of classes, he passed away. Later, she continued her music training from LS Narayana Swamy Bhagavatar, the then principal of Vijaya College of Music.

She completed her BA (Music) from APS College, MA (History) from Central College and MA Music from Mysore University. Later, she served as professor and head of department of music at APS, and board member of studies, Bangalore University.

“I remember, when I was studying in APS College, my professor Raja Rao was teaching us music. In the middle of class, he would get called by the principal and would leave mid-class. He would ask me to continue teaching his students until he came. By the time he came, the class would get over. That is how I learnt teaching,” says Rama.

She proudly tells us that none of her concerts have been a failure till date. One concert that she cherishes even today is when M L Vasanthkumari’s concert was cancelled in Fort High School Grounds. But the audience wasn’t informed about the cancellation and Rama was given a chance to sing in her place. Lot of people had gathered and she was nervous too, but she sang with confidence and won the audience over.

Recently, Annual DD Chandana Award 2017 was conferred to her in the field of Carnatic music.