BENGALURU: Attibele police have arrested a gang of five men allegedly involved in a series of robberies near Anekal and Hosur. The miscreants would offer to drop private company employees and other people home, and then rob them of their valuables. Four cases have been solved with their arrest, the police said.The arrested are Murali, Nagesh, Vankataraju, Shankar and Nagaraju. They are natives of Hosur and aged between 25 and 37. The police said they were habitual offenders.

A senior police officer said a special team was formed to nab the accused after a series of robbery cases were recently reported.The gang used to come in separate cars and approach passengers waiting at bus stops to go towards Tamil Nadu border. They would offer them drops upon noticing expensive phones in their possession and their gold ornaments.

Once the passengers boarded the cars, they would stop mid-way and threaten them at knife-point. Subsequently, they would snatch all their belongings. Some of the victims did not approach the police fearing they would be targeted again.“The accused knew that the victims headed towards Tamil Nadu would not return to the state to file a case. Jurisdiction issues inhibited police from pursuing the cases. Two cars, four phones and cash were seized,” the official said.