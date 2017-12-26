BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has directed the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) to deposit `15 crore with the Bengaluru Rural Zilla Panchayat towards property tax. Justice Vineet Kothari issued this direction to BIAL as an interim order recently. The judge clarified that this payment would be subject to the result of the writ petition filed by the BIAL against the Bengaluru Rural Zilla Panchayat for issuing notice to pay `82.29 crore property for the five-year period between 2010-11 and 2015-16.

According to the petition, the CEO of Bengaluru Rural District, determined the liability of the property tax on the land and buildings owned and possessed by BIAL and asked it to pay `82.29 crore property tax. Of that, a sum of `7.31 crore has already been paid by the BIAL.

But it has moved the court against the remaining amount demanded by the Zilla Panchayat, disputing the assessment of property tax.

“In the absence of the complete particulars furnished by the BIAL, the CEO had to adopt the ‘Annual Letting Value’ (ALV) as per the Karnataka Panchayat Raj Act, 1993, for determination of property tax, ignoring the circular dated September 12, 2003, since it was prevailing much prior to the period of assessment in question. In these circumstances, the BIAL is directed to furnish the relevant information,” the court said.

ALV means the annual rent for which any building or land might be expected to be let.

The court also asked the State to frame uniform guidelines for all gram panchayats for the assessment of the ALV for the different portions of land and buildings, depending upon their nature and location. No such guidelines appear to have been issued after 2003. Additional Advocate General A S Ponnanna assured the court the state would consider this and issue fresh circular. BIAL has filed appeal against the interim order and it is listed for hearing on Tuesday.