BENGALURU: Has our food turned into poison? Can we tolerate different ideas about food, with a grin? These are some of the ideas discussed through more than 400 paintings, 10 to 15 installations and 8 performances conducted every day at a VAG Forum-curated show on food at Venkatappa Art Gallery, which is open till December 29. Works of over 55 artists are on display. Raghu Wodeyar, artist who is part of the forum, says that the show is aimed at children who have their year-end holidays.

“The forum had decided to have curated shows at the gallery every 45 days and we choose themes that are related to every day life. This show’s theme was chosen because children like food and discussions about it, earlier we had done on rain for June and a Gombe Mane-themed show during Dussehra,” he says. Interesting exhibits include sets of dentures chewing through food in an effort to capture the varied kinds of foods and tastes in ‘My Food, My Wish’ and a plateful of pills to show how food gives us illnesses more than nutrition. Performances are held every day between 5.30 and 7 pm, for those interested.