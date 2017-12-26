BENGALURU: It’s quite a common sight for children to be crying on the first day of school. But the admissions process adopted by pre-nursery/play groups institutions in the city is certain to leave parents in tears by the time that day arrives. With several schools opting to complete the admission for the next academic year even before the current one is over, parents say that securing admission for their children has been a harrowing and stressful exercise.

For Pradeep, a 32-year-old software development professional, the call for an interaction with the class co-ordinator of a school to secure admission for his 2.8-year-old son, did not go as expected. Instead of questions that he was prepared to answer, Pradeep was instead faced with intrusive questions like, “Is your son potty-trained?”, “Will he be able to understand English?”, “Is he trained to eat on his own?” and others. Needless to say, Pradeep returned shell-shocked from the meeting.

It’s the same story for thousands of parents across the city who spend sleepless nights on pavements outside schools just so that they can get an admission form for their children. Parents who are even willing to shell up to `3 lakh are struggling to find a seat for their children. Many say that getting a seat in a medical or engineering college seems to be simpler than ensuring their kids can study in a good pre-school in the city.

Unfortunately, the horrific experience does not stop at pointed questions. Several schools seem to have arbitrary rules to handpick the kind of students they want. “At one school, they denied admission to my child as both me and my wife are working. When we said that we have only Sundays off in the week, the admissions in-charge told us they only wanted parents who worked five days a week as, otherwise, we can’t pay attention to our child,” said a couple who didn’t want to be named. Other criteria include having siblings and the distance from the house to the school.

Starting off the admission process ahead of the official calendar of events is illegal according to the Education Department. In order to bypass this, schools, most of which have completed their admission process for 2018-19, charge the entire fee from the parents, but do not give them a receipt for it.

With parents faced with such troubles, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education held a meeting recently and directed its officials to immediately release the calendar of events so that parents are aware of the procedures.

What the law says

Section 13 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, bans screening of kids during admissions. The Act defines screening procedures as methods used for preferring one child over the other, apart from random selection. Interviews with children and parents, admission tests, and selection on the basis of marks obtained in the previous class would consequently be in violation of the law.

At the rate at which the admissions process is being advanced every year, it looks like parents would have to begin reserving seats even before their child is born. With eight months to go for the start of the next academic year, many schools are already sending parents back saying admissions have been completed. Anxious parents waiting overnight for application forms is not a new sight in the city. Recently, they were forced to queue up at two schools which issued a second round of application forms and the queue started the previous night with parents coming prepared to sleep in the queue with blankets and mats.

“My wife and I took turns standing in the queue from around 10.30 pm till the next morning when the forms were given at 8.30 am,” said a parent. When asked, school authorities said, “We did not ask them to come and stand the entire night. Whatever time they may have arrived at, we issued appli-cations only after 8.30am. It is the parents who are creating such scenes and not schools.”