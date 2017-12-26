BENGALURU: About 100 musicians from across the globe will be playing harmonium together at one go next month in the city. However, this is not the first one of a kind event as this year witnessed over 20 harmonium events organised across the state, country and abroad to mark the centenary celebration of harmonium exponent Pt Rambhau Bijapure.

The celebrations began on January 6, 2017, when the Bijapure Harmonium Foundation organised a harmonium fest at Kagwad (Belgaum district), the birthplace of Rambhau Bijapure. Ever since, the celebration took place at different places including USA and Singapore.

On January 5, 6, 7 and 8, the harmonium fest will be held at Krishnadevaraya Kalamandiram and Chowdiah Memorial Hall as a closing ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations. “We have musicians coming from across the world including USA,” says Ravindra Katoti, founder of Bijapure Harmonium Foundation. Ravindra was a disciple of Rambhau Bijapure for 34 long years. Ravindra Katoti was introduced to harmonium when he was eight years old. The foundation established in 2003 and regularly hosts events including an annual feature called the ‘Harmonium Habba’ which was organised in October.

“Harmonium is life. Many think this instrument is only an accompaniment but there is a lot to explore about the instrument and its music,” he says. “The idea is to promote harmonium so we can see variety and versatility of this instrument with solo performances, jugalbandis and duets. This will be followed by documentary shows on harmonium,” adds Katoti.

On the venue, various harmonium archives will be set up and e-books on harmonium will be discussed. As of today, Ravindra has composed classical music and sold audio/ video albums. This year, Katoti went on a solo 56-days concert in the US and Singapore. He plans to organise individual concerts throughout the country next year.