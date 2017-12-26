BENGALURU: In order to identify areas that can be part of Phase-III of Namma Metro, Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) have begun the process of conducting surveys and traffic studies. Among the areas being assessed are Sarjapur Road, Hosur, Bidadi and Nelamangala.

Managing Director of BMRCL Mahendra Jain told Express that DULT has been entrusted with carrying out the traffic studies for Metro. “Though Phase-III is far off, Metro routes need to be identified in advance so that infrastructure can be put in place at possible interchange stations even when carrying out works related to Phase-II. After completion of a station, it will be tough to remodel it,” he said.

Many congested areas across the city will be assessed to identify those which will benefit from a Metro link. “We are assessing if Iblur Junction, one of the stations on the Outer Ring Road Line (Phase 2A) can have an extension to Sarjapur Road. Similarly, we are studying if BIEC station line can be extended to Nelamangala and Gottigere station to Hosur and so on,” Jain said. It is only after the identification of the routes that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) can be prepared.

On the possibility of including any of these routes under the Phase-II project just like the Airport Line (Phase-2B) and the ORR Line (Phase 2A) were added, Jain ruled it out. “Phase-2 has had a financial closure. Any other route will now only be a part of the next phase.”

Bangalore Development Authority, which has housing projects at Kanminike and thousands of sites at Kempe Gowda Layout has sent a proposal to BMRCL to consider including Bidadi in Phase-III. Commissioner Rakesh Singh said, “Apart from having many industries in Bidadi, BDA sites and houses can be linked to Bidadi easily. We have already met BMRCL officials and asked them to include the area in its network.” “Having a Metro network near BDA properties will help the public. BMRCL has responded positively to our proposal,” he added.