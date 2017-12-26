BENGALURU: It was like a dream come true for thousands of school children from across the state as they travelled in Namma Metro on Monday. They were visiting Bengaluru as part of their annual school tour programme ‘Chinnara Karnataka Darshana.’“I always wanted to see and travel in Bengaluru Metro. This school trip will be memorable. I want to thank the teachers and government for arranging this trip,” said Class 9th student Sugosh.“Metro was not in the itinerary, but since students were keen to take a ride in Metro train, we took them from Vidhana Soudha to Mysuru Road. Children had a great fun,” a teacher from Dharmasthala taluk told Express.

“This is the third trip I am accompanying the children. All these years, they used to visit only the places of historical and educational importance. Joy of children knew no bounds when we took them on Metro train ride,” said another teacher Malleshappa.Children also visited Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha, Lalbagh, High Court, Planetarium and Museum during their tour to Bengaluru.

The ongoing programme for this academic year, during which two buses from each taluk are taking the kids on tours across the state, will end in the last week of January 2018. Majority of the kids from South Canara and North Karnataka are touring Bengaluru and Mysuru.“The entire cost of the trip is paid by the government. Three teachers accompany kids in each bus,” said Basavaraja Gurikar, president of Karnataka state government school teachers association.

Chinnara Karnataka Darshana

The tour programme is running since 2004-05

Class 8, 9 and 10 students are taken on tour to historical places

Two buses provided for each taluk

Three teachers and 10 kids from each school are selected. Total 300 students selected from each district

Earlier, the scheme was only for SC/ST and OBC. Now, even general category students go on tour

Programme conducted jointly by Sarva Siksha Abhiyan and Department of Tourism

A3,000 spent per child during their three-day programme

Programme implemented based on Nanjunandappa Commission Report