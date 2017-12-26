BENGALURU: Friends and family members of a 29-year-old techie who has been missing since December 18 have launched an online campaign seeking public help to trace him. Kumar Ajitabh, who hails from Patna, had gone out around 6.30pm on December 18 to meet a prospective car buyer whom he met on online classifieds portal Olx.com.On Sunday evening, police took his roommate Ravi Kumar to Gunjur near Varthur where his mobile phone was last tracked. His school and college batchmates, as well as Ajitabh’s father, together have launched an online campaign (#findajitabh) on various social media platforms to seek public help in finding him.

Kumar Ajitabh

In a video on WhatsApp, his father pleads with anyone who is probably holding his son captive to take his car, but release his son safe and sound. “He is innocent and has always worked for the country and done no harm to anyone. God will bless you, please leave him,” his father says in the video.

Police are trying to find the motive behind the probability of Ajitabh being abducted. “We are checking whether it is for money or personal revenge,” a police source said.

But going from what his flatmate Ravi Kumar says, it is unlikely that Ajitabh had any enemies. “He is a quite guy. He does not have any financial issues, or any love affair or any fight with anybody. He was planning to leave the city by the end of April, 2018,” he said. Ajitabh had got through an executive MBA programme at Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata, and was planning to shift from Bengaluru to Kolkata. Ajitabh had planned to sell his car so that he fund his further studies.

He and Ravi Kumar had been living in an apartment in Whitefield since 2010. For the past six years, Ajitabh was working in a private software company in Bellandur. He was on his way to sell his Grey Maruti CIAZ AMT VXI bearing register number KA- 03 NA-1751 when he went missing.