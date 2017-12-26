BENGALURU: Last month, City Express told readers about the sorry state of affairs surrounding yet another lake in the city - the Pattandur Agrahara Lake in the Kadugodi ward of Whitefield. Thanks to public protest staged by residents of the area, a lot of attention was brought at the time to the encroachment and subsequent illegal dumping of debris in the lake.

The report by us highlighted the confusion of who had ownership over the lake, and Mallikarjun, assistant engineer with the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), had told us that the BBMP had handed over ownership of the land to the BDA, and that the tehsildar, corporator and MLA would take up work soon.

This was at the end of October. Now, well past the November 7 deadline, residents say that development work still hasn’t started - primarily due to official departments sitting on restoring this lake. Sandeep, a resident and member of Whitefield Rising, says that no development work has happened yet. “A survey was to be conducted to demarcate the lake boundary and encroachment by the tehsilar. The BDA had written to the tehsildar as well, urging him to submit the survey, but development work is yet to begin. Why are the officials sitting on the matter?”

City Express spoke to Tejas Kumar, tehsildar, who Sandeep says has been difficult to get hold off of late. Kumar says that no survey is pending, and that a board and fence has been put up already. He adds that the Lake Development Authority (LDA) will take over the development work soon.However, a phone call with Seema Garg, CEO, LDA, confirmed that no such survey has reached them yet, and that despite writing to the BDA and the revenue department a month back, the “custodians” (BDA), are yet to take action.

Despite Mallikarjun’s assurance at the time of the protest that the various officials would be working together to rectify the matter, he remained clueless on the current situation, and wasn’t sure if the survey had even come in, putting the blame on the fact that there have been several changes within the department recently.

Sandeep adds, “If the lake development doesn’t start soon, we residents will stage an even bigger protest, and with the upcoming elections, there will be no better time to do it and bring attention to the issue.”

Kumar didn’t take our calls when we called him again to confirm the submission of the survey.