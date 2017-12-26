BENGALURU: Even as residents of Indiranagar are fighting illegal pubs and bars in the area, many have questioned their close proximity to a number of educational institutions in the area.They want BBMP to conduct a survey and find out if they are violating the Karnataka Excise Licences Rules 1967, under which no shops selling liquor (that includes pubs and bars) should be allowed within 100 metres of an educational or religious institution and hospitals.

Dr Kiran, a local resident says, "On 100 feet Road, there is the New Horizon School near the 12th Main on one side and there are numerous bars on the other side. There is also the National Public School on 12 A Main, Hal 2nd Stage, with a number of bars closeby," he adds.In fact, along the 100 feet road itself, there are over a dozen educational institutions and pre-nursery play homes. The same road is known to be one of the top bar and pub destinations of the city.

Kiaraliee Niketan Education Trust, Holy Shepherd High School and a number of other schools are located around the 7th cross and 8th cross road, Indiranagar 1st stage, near the 100 feet road. There is Sree Cauvery School on Double Road and some distance down on the same road is a bar and a pub. Then there is SSB International School on the 1st Main road, HAL 2nd Stage that is parallel to 100 feet road.

Rajesh Dangi, a resident of 12 A Main Road, Hal 2nd Stage along with 250 other residents recently met the excise commissioner to submit a petition against a "huge microbrewery" on 13th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage.

"He called up the inspector and asked him how this microbrewery could have come up when it is diagonally opposite to Methodist Church," says Rajesh.Roopashree from the Legal Cell, Karnataka Excise Dept says "If a complaint is raised with the DC of a respective district then action will be taken."