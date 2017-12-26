BENGALURU: Thick fog cover in northern parts of the city Tuesday morning disrupted flights at the Kempegowda International Airport.

The city woke up to a gloomy day after a long weekend and travel plans for many were interrupted due to lack of visibility led to several arrivals and departures being delayed at the major airport.

At least three flights were diverted including a British Airways flight from London and flights from Colombo and Jaipur as the fog cover reduced visibility from around 5 am.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru airport put out an advisory on its Twitter handle @blrairport and asked people to verify the status of their flight before arriving at the airport.

​​​KIA sees a large share of its flight activity in the mornings and fog disruptions have a cascading effect on the day's schedule.