BENGALURU: In a bid to prevent the arrest of her ‘Facebook friend,’ a 48-year-old Bengaluru woman lost `6.85 lakh. She later realized that she had fallen prey to an organised cybercrime network, and her ‘friend’ too was a part of it.The victim is Nandita Mohan Rao, who lives in Banashankari I Stage, and who was allegedly duped into transferring `6.85 lakh to save her Facebook ‘friend’ who was ‘detained’ at an airport for carrying foreign currency above the prescribed limit.

According to sources in the police, a couple of months ago, Nandita was befriended on Facebook by a person who claimed his name was Michael Dennis of England. After chatting on Facebook for a while, the duo shared their respective WhatsApp numbers. The duo have had chats in which Dennis informed her that he was very rich, single man living in England and that he was travelling to India for a heart surgery.

However, on November 28, Nandita received a phone call from a person introducing herself as a a senior Customs officer at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, Jahnavi Sharma. She informed Nandita that they had to detain Dennis as he was carrying 50,000 pounds cash and that was illegal in India. She also allegedly informed her that `50,000 be transferred to a particular account number to ensure that he was not arrested.

Nandita transferred the amount to the given account number. She then received another message saying she should pay `1,55,000 as conversion fee for converting Pounds to Rupees, and she complied by again transferring that amount.The same day Nandita received a third call from Jahnavi saying she should pay `4,80,000 as an Anti-Money Laundering which, too, Nandita transferred on November 29. On the same day a person who introduced himself as a Ashwini Kumar, a senior RBI officer from New Delhi asked Nandita to transfer Rs. 8,25,000 as a Commission on Turnover (COT) charge and said if she failed to do so, Dennis would be jailed.

However, by then, Nandita -- who had lost almost all her money -- got suspicious and stopped transferring money. When she contacted Dennis, his phone was not reachable. It was then that she realised that she had fallen prey to an organised cyber crime network. Nandita’s husband, Nagesh MN, said, “Nandita spoke to Dennis over the phone, and his accent seemed British. But how come these banks don’t know their customers who are transacting through these accounts since five years?”

A complaint was filed in this connection on December 23 with CID police.

NOT THE FIRST such CASE

June 2017 : A 30-year-old woman’s Facebook lover who claimed to be

from UK cheated her of `5.6 lakh

April 2017 : A 27-year-old woman lost

` 11 lakh believing that her boyfriend had sent gift from the USA.

December 2016 : G Govind Sharma, a resident of Gottigere and native of Odisha, was cheated of `1.5 lakh by a woman ‘Facebook friend’ from Dubai. The woman claimed she was intercepted by Airport authorities when she was bringing gifts for him.

July 2016: 59-year-old retired teacher, aspiring to open an NGO, was cheated of `36 lakhs by cyber criminals. She befriended a ‘philanthropist’ on Facebook who assured to fund her NGO but she fell into the trap when he asked her to deposit money on different pretexts.