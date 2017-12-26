BENGALURU:Millennials in Bengaluru save more compared to those in other cities, according to an online investment service. Young professionals, however, do not save in traditional methods such as gold, fixed deposits or real estate. They are keen on monthly online investments.

Bengalureans opt for this method of saving because a majority of young professionals are migrants. “They are open to experimenting with newer modes of saving and investing. In their hometowns, they may have had their mom, their dad or their uncle to advise them on such matters. But once away from their homes, they inform themselves through friends and the Internet,” says E R Ashok Kumar, CEO and co-founder of Scripbox, an online mutual funds investment platform.

Wealth manager of Purnatha, an investment advisory firm, Garima Bhargava says that city’s millenials save more because they have higher incomes and lesser expenditure, compared to other cities. But the primary factor that drives this financial habit is “fomo”, she adds, laughing. “Fomo, which is ‘fear of missing out’, is driving millennials to take chances and has made savings a fashionable trend in the city. I usually get calls from young investors and they always say that their friends are saving too,” Garima says.

According to Scripbox, with over 4 lakh users nationally, young earners who save have doubled in the last three years.

Arvind, a 24-year-old media professional was recently introduced to online investment services. “I started saving from my second salary, because I spent all of my first salary. This has instilled discipline in my spending habit and I get to see real-time updates of how my mutual funds are doing,” he says.

Scripbox’s Ashok Kumar says that “becoming rich” is the most common reason given by the savers. “Millennials may or may not be sure about their goals, but wish to grow their wealth,” he adds. Their study threw up another surprising finding that millennials are not compulsive spenders.

During the initial years of the young earners’ job, spending is mostly done on travelling, dining and shopping. As years go by and they need to save for higher education or marriage, the saving increases to 50 per cent from 20 per cent.

While Ashok believes that millennials are hard-working and conscious people, he admits that they are under a lot of peer pressure to value latest gadgets and set fashion trends. Social media too is an influencer.

Tips on saving

Make a budget: Track various expenditures, evaluate your spending through a planned budget and determine what sacrifices you can make today to achieve financial security in future.

Invest in mutual funds: Instead of letting your saving or surplus income sit in a bank account, set aside a fixed sum to invest in a mutual fund every month.

Start early: A great place to start is tax saving investments, which are also a means to grow wealth. Start early, and be systematic. Investing in tax-saving funds (Equity Linked Savings Scheme) will not only enable a millennial to earn tax-free returns with a short lock-in period of only three years but can also give long-term inflation-beating returns.

(Inputs from Ashok Kumar)