BENGALURU: Travellers flying into or out of Bengaluru on Tuesday morning were met with a thick wall of fog at the Kempegowda International Airport.Around 78 flights were delayed and others were diverted or cancelled.

The airport was forced to shut down operations for about three hours between 4.37 am and 7.49am due to low runway visibility. As a result, the airport remained open between 12.30 pm and 3 pm instead of closing down for runway maintenance as scheduled every Tuesday.

According to the Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), 4 flights — one each of British Airways, Emirates, Indigo and Jet Airways flights — had to be diverted to Chennai.Around 28 arrivals and 55 departure flights were delayed during this time while five departing flights and four arrivals were cancelled. The Twitter handle of KIA,@blrairport, was helping people know their flight status and extent of delays in the morning. With the Met department forecasting fog for the next one week, the situation is expected to be the same at KIA over the next six days.

“I was hoping to fly into Bengaluru early in the morning and get to work directly from the airport. However, my flight was delayed by around two hours and it took me much longer to reach my place of work,” said Yusuf Raja, a resident of Indiranagar who works in Bagmane Tech Park and was flying in from Pune.

KIA runway needs better visual range

Many flights were delayed, diverted or cancelled on Tuesday at the Kempegowda International Airport. The Twitter handle of KIA, @ blrairport, was helping people know their flight status and extent of delays in the morning. The runway at the KIA is equipped with the Category I Instrument Landing System (ILS) which needs a runway visual range (RVR) of 550 metres while the newer CAT III-B systems are already in place in airports like the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. CAT III-B allows for a RVR of 50 metres thus helping flights land and take off in foggy conditions. Meanwhile, airline passengers can enjoy the ‘season of smiles’ festival which is currently on at the airport while waiting for their flights. The fesitval, which will continue till December 31, incudes entertainment like musical ensembles from Bengaluru and Colombo-based groups, shopping festivals and festival-themed installations, is aimed at bringing cheer to the over 75,000 passengers who pass through the airport each day. Several flights have been delayed and cancelled at KIA in the past one week.