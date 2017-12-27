BENGALURU: From Wednesday, bus commuters travelling on the popular V335E route between the Kempegowda Bus Station and Whitefield will be able to pay their fare with smart cards.After a long wait, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Tuesday said that it would roll out smart cards at KBS, Domlur Traffic and Transit Management Centre (TTMC) and the ITPL TTMC from Wednesday morning.

The smart cards, which were announced in June 2016, were delayed by several months and were finally launched this July.However, it was restricted only to students after which the BMTC conducted a pilot for the e-purse module by giving out these smart cards to some users. Now, the system will be thrown open to the public on this route.

The open-loop smart cards, released in partnership with Axis bank, will allow users to swipe them at retail outlets which have Rupay-enabled point of sale machines.Once the system stabilises, these smart cards will be released on more routes, officials said.The cards can be topped up at the issuance counters and will not need the opening of a new accounts to use.

However, Rs 10,000 is the maximum value that can be added to the cards every month.BMTC smart cards were introduced to encourage cashless transactions. Many commuters find it easier to travel with smart cards than loose change.

SMART COMMUTE

Can be used as an identity card for BMTC services

Annual fee of Rs 25 and transaction fee of 0.69% of fare validity of 3 years

Transactions of more than Rs 2,000 at retail outlets will require PIN