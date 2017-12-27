BENGALURU: In response to a petition challenging the action of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which sealed the lounge restaurant called Tippler on the Roof at Defence Colony in Indiranagar on the charges of causing noise pollution and illegal activities, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the civic body.

Justice Aravind Kumar issued notice to the Additional Commissioner (East), BBMP, who cancelled the trade license and subsequently sealed the Tippler on the Roof operated by Amit Agarwal, Pink Panther Hospitality Private Limited, in the building No.276, 3rd floor, 100 ft Road at Defence Colony in Indiranagar.

According to the closure notice dated April 1, 2017 issued by the BBMP to the restaurant, one of the residents had moved the High Court against against BBMP for not taking action against the restaurant for disturbing peace through music programmes and use of loudspeakers. The complainant had also cited some illegal activities on the premises. Acting on it, a team of BBMP officials, including its health officers and officials of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board visited the restaurant and found the allegations to be true. The noise level on the premises was recorded 90.6 DB as against the limit of 65 DB prescribed for commercial areas.

But the petitioner claimed that the BBMP authorities had themselves opened the seal on May 10, 2017 after they were satisfied that there was no illegality or noise pollution. The premises is completely soundproof. “On December 20, 2017, the authorities all of a sudden sealed the premises again and pasted the copy of the old notice dated April 1, 2017 on the restaurant premises. No fresh notice was issued and no opportunity given. It amounts to violation of principal of natural justice. The highhanded action of BBMP rendered around 70 employees jobless. Hence, direction be issued to the BBMP to reopen the sealed restaurant,” the petitioner prayed. The court adjourned the hearing to Thursday.