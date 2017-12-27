BENGALURU: A family of three died inside their house in Udayanagar near Tin Factory in Mahadevpura on Wednesday morning when it caught fire reportedly because of a burning candle.

The deceased have been identified as Murugan (35), his wife Sofia (30) and their 6-year-old daughter Flora. Police said that the fire started around 6 am when a burning smell was emanating from the house.

Neighbours alerted the fire and emergency services who rushed to the spot.

Three persons of a same family Flora (6), Santosh (35) and Sofia (30) die inside their house reportedly to short circuit #Bengaluru @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/SRX6k8D9bD — Kiran_TNIE (@tniekiran1) 27 December 2017

However, the family was completely burnt by the time the fire was finally put out. The bodies were taken to Bowring Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered with the Mahadevpura police and investigations are underway. Deputy Commissioner of Police Abdul Ahad said that the reason for death needed to be verified. Initial investigations suggested that a candle could have started the fire. The house had no ventilation.