BENGALURU: If you are planning to travel by Namma Metro to MG Road and surrounding areas for New Year's Eve, be prepared to shell out a flat Rs 50 for your journey back home. In order to deal with the anticipated rush on 31 December, Namma Metro tickets at three stations will be charged at this flat rate post the regular operating hours of 11 pm, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) said on Wednesday.

With thousands of passengers expected to throng the M G Road, Cubbon Park and Trinity Church metro stations, officials say that this is the best way to ensure that unavailability of exact change does not hold up the queues and that passengers can enter and board their trains in order. The flat fare will cover the cost of travel to any of Phase I stations in any line.

Last year, on 31 December, around 1.59 lakh passengers had taken Namma Metro to and fro from their party venues. However, this was before a large section of the Green Line was made operational. This year around, officials are expecting a larger crowd than the daily average of 3.6 lakh riders on both lines. Namma Metro will run till 2 am on 1 January on both lines.