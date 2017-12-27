BENGALURU: They travelled abroad to help refugees, developed tech for differently abled and saved lives

Bengaluru scientists help win Nobel Prize

The Nobel Prize for physics this year went to three US scientists for the LIGO project on gravitational waves. A lot of the work that led to their success was done by Bengaluruean and other Indian scientists. In city, they have been working on the project for decades. Prof Bala Iyer, a visiting professor with International Center for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS) and the principal investigator of a consortium of Indian institutes and scientists, and his team contributed to developing data-analysis algorithms to look for gravitational waves. P Ajith, a physicist at ICTS and his team married mathematical calculations from the wave experiments. Such theoretical models were crucial for detecting weak gravitational-wave signals.

Prasad feeds 130 slum children every day

V Sai Prasad, a 22-year-old Bengalurean went to the Syrian border in June 2016 to meet refugees despite battling with a heart condition Atrial Tachycardia which rendered him immobile and speechless for a few months. As soon as he recovered, he ventured to Turkey in January 2016, which prompted him to head to the Syrian border later that year. After meeting the refugees at the Syrian border, he returned to the city and initiated an NGO called Sai Aashraya in collaboration with Sri Sathya Sai Super Speciality Hospital. The NGO feeds breakfast to 130 slum children in the city every day and on every third Sunday of the month, the organisation goes to the Leper’s Colony in Dharampuri to provide meals and medical aid. Every month, they conduct regular health camps and supply 5 kg of rice and wheat, 1 kg of dal and cooking oil to BPL families.

Paul developed e-reader for the blind

Paul D’Souza developed Touche, an e-reader for the blind. He got the idea eight years ago while listening to a hymn by a choir. He wondered what if the dots on the music score could come out of the page. If that happened, then someone who is blind will be able to read music as well. The device, a Refreshable Braille Display, has a display area or a window where there are hundreds of small pin like projections that can be felt like the embossed Braille dots on paper. The books in text format can be stored on the device or loaded using USB pen drives. The device can also be used by friends or family who do not know to reade braille. They can read the content on a monitor, connected to Touche’.

Furry friends save 200 lives

Not just humans, animals have also made a difference in their own way. During an outbreak of canine distemper, three survivors of the disease have been helping other cases by donating blood. Yami, Bosky and Danny are rescued dogs at Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre (CARE) who have helped save more than about 200 dogs. The veterinary doctors say as there is no cure available, blood donation is the only possibility to try save the dogs suffering from canine distemper. The chances of survival are minimal, only five per cent. Yami, a five-year-old Indie has been the pioneer in the blood donation drive. She has so far saved around 150 dogs.

Traffic warden helps pedestrians

Keeping Bengaluru safe on the roads and also spreading smiles while at it is Manju Mehra. Worried about children having to navigate through heavy traffic inspired Manju to take up work as a traffic warden. What sets her apart is her friendly, always-smiling face, which she uses while reprimanding offenders as well by asking them to slow down and join her for breakfast. She has also managed to make tonnes of friends along the way, as she gives her number out to those she helps on the streets – she even has a lot of them on her FB friends’ list.

City team in Hyperloop Pod Competition

Space X and Tesla founder, Elon Musk released his plans for Hyperloop travel - a form of transportation using pods that levitate through tubes at supersonic speeds and is faster than even air travel - in 2013. He took the next step and announced a worldwide contest in 2015 for budding engineers to design these pods. In India, Sibesh Kar, a student at BITS, Pilani started to form a team, Hyperloop India to compete in the contest. Team Hyperloop India, was the only participants from the country to qualify for Hyperloop Pod Competition organised by Space X this year. With their base in Bengaluru they have been feverishly working around the clock to make it big in the world of Hyperloop.

Anand saved Kyalsanahalli Lake

Anand Malligavad, head of Sansera Foundation’s corporate projects, has single-handedly rejuvenated the 36-acre Kyalasanahalli Lake. He managed to give the lake, which was being encroached upon, a makeover in just 45 days. What normally takes months or years, was achieved in a short span of time thanks to Anand’s hard work, months of research and ability to connect with nearby villages. He has also planted several trees around the lake.

Muthuraj develops tech to help disabled

Muthuraj D was born to a poor family in Koramangala. He grew up with a blind best friend and always wanted to do something for the disabled community. Today, he has developed and customised over eight technologies to benefit the community, some of which has been adapted by technology giants such as Bosch. While the propriety software available to benefit the disabled cost lakhs, Muthuraj’s cost-effective technologies are either free or priced lower than `5,000. Making use of free softwares such as Camera Mouse, which enables controlling the mouse pointer on the screen with the head movement, he devised a solution for people who cannot move their limbs.

Seven-year-old plants 111 trees every year

Seven-year-old Harini Swaminathan has already planted over 600 trees for this city. For every birthday in July, excepting her first, she has been planting 111 trees. Her father Swaminathan encouraged her to celebrate them this green way instead of having balloons and glitter. There are moments of doubt for Harini when she asks her father why she can’t have regular parties. “She has seen her friends celebrating birthdays with parties at the hotels, with fairy costumes, and asked me why hers are different,” says Swaminathan. He explains her that she is helping Mother Nature.