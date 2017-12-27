BENGALURU: A 27-year-old call centre employee was killed on the spot after his speeding bike rammed into a road divider on Koramangala 8th Main Road on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Mahesh, a resident of Adugodi. He was staying with his friends in a PG accommodation.

The incident occurred around 10.40 pm when Mahesh was heading towards home. Near St. Francis School, he lost control on the bike as he took a sharp right turn. He was tossed in the air after his bike hit the median and helmet fell down. He was severely injured and rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.