BENGALURU: A 17-year-old auto driver and a 24-year-old employee of a bar committed suicide by hanging themselves in separate incidents in Kamakshipalya on Monday.The duo were residents of Maruthinagar and depression seems to have forced both of them to opt for the extreme step.

In the first incident, Chethan (17), an auto driver, hanged himself at his house. The incident came to light when his mother Gouramm, a house keeping staff returned from work around 2.30pm.

After she found his body hanging, she alerted the neighbours who subsequently informed the police.

“Chethan left no suicide note and he was not going for work for the past few days. He also did not like his mother going for work, and he had told his friends about it,” the police said.In the second incident, Rakesh Gowda (24) hanged himself around 4.30 pm. He worked at a bar in Kalasipalya near KR Market.

On Monday, his parents Devaraj and Leelamma, who worked in an incense stick factory, returned home and knocked the door repeatedly. When there was no response, they peeped through the window and found him hanging.

“He left a suicide note stating that no one was responsible for his death, and that he would not like to reveal the reason which forced him to end his life. Devaraj told us that Rakesh was not talking with any one for past few months and had no issues at his workplace,” said police sources.Kamakshipalya police are further investigating both the cases.