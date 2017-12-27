BENGALURU: New Year festivities are expected to be the highlight of the year for thousands of revellers, but for residents of areas like Indiranagar, Koramangala and other party hot spots in the city, it means a night full of dread and inconvenience.For those who live in Indiranagar and surrounding areas, this is a problem they face all year round. The sheer number of pubs and other restaurants in this area combined with the lack of parking space result in sleepless nights for several residents of busy streets like 12th Main and New Thippasandra Road. This problem will be amplified a hundred times on New Year’s Eve, residents said.

“Every year, we have to deal with double parked cars which block our exit gate. By the time the owners return, they are drunk and get into fights,” said Kaushik Banerjee, a resident of 80 Feet Road.

Not only drunk revellers, residents said that instances of crime also shoot up during the year-end festivities. “You just cannot go out on the road. You will be accosted, forced to wish people and stopped at every lane. It is better to stay at home or leave the area entirely,” said Abhay K S, who stays in Jeevanbhima Nagar.

This year, however, residents, who wanted to highlight their problems to the city police, received the good news of a meeting set up by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, scheduled to happen on Tuesday. However, even this was short-lived. Barely an hour before the meeting, residents were informed that the meeting would be attended by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, an official that the residents said, is well aware of the law and order issues in the area and to whom many representations have been made before.

“The issue here is also about the legal status of these pubs and restaurants and if they have the proper licenses to operate. Indiranagar is a residential area and several such establishments have taken over in the past few years. We had our hearts set on the meeting. The DCP and some of us changed our plans to be able to attend it,” said Aruna Newton, a resident of 12th Main and president, HAL 2nd Stage Residents’ Welfare Association.

She added that besides the regular hassles of illegal parking, disturbance from loud music and drunk party-goers on the streets, there were also instances of chain snatching and other crimes which increased on New Year’s Eve.