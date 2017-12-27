BENGALURU: In a relief to Mother’s Public School at Mahalakshmipuram in the city, the High Court on Tuesday stayed the notice issued by the Bengaluru North Tahsildar to the school to vacate the premises within a week.

Hearing the petition filed by Mother’s Educational Trust, Justice Arvinda Kumar granted an interim stay to the notice dated November 30 and ordered a notice to the state government and the tahsildar.

The trust contended that the premises spread over two acres is fully developed. It has 10 houses, Chinnappa Hospital, four roads and the school that has 600 students.

Though the school has been paying rent regularly, the landlords started bothering the authorities since 2015. The trust has now filed a civil suit and the same is pending. In fact, the electricity was also disconnected but it was restored after the trust approached the high court.The tahsildar issued a notice to the school to vacate the premises based on an order passed by the Special Deputy Commissioner over the land dispute.