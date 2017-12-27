BENGALURU: A 29-year-old woman was found murdered, with her throat slit, inside her house at Sunkadakatte on Magadi Road on Tuesday. She was alone at home at the time of the incident. The motive for the crime is yet to be ascertained, but a gold necklace was missing from her person.

The deceased has been identified as Taslima Banu, wife of Abdul Razaq. The couple are residents of Kabbehala in Sunkadakatte and have two young sons — one is studying in kindergarten and the older one in first standard.

A senior police officer said the incident took place between 11.30 am and 3.30pm. Around 5 pm, her sons returned from school and opened the door which was locked from outside. They found their mother lying in a pool of blood and alerted their neighbour Roopa who then called Taslima’s husband Razaq, a car mechanic.

He rushed back home from his workshop in Girinagar and informed Kamakshipalya police. The assailants had slit her throat using a sharp weapon, but did not ransack the house, except that a gold necklace was found missing from her neck. Three special police teams have been formed to arrest the culprits and have gathered CCTV footage from the area. Further investigations are on.

Taslima’s relative, who lives on the same street, said, “She used to go to school to pick her kids. It was her routine. But on Tuesday the children returned by themselves to our house around 4 pm and spent some time. As they had tuition class they went to their house to bring some notebooks, and that was when they were shocked to see their mother lying in a pool of blood and raised an alarm.”

A police official said, “A neighbour told the police that a man aged about 25-30 had knocked on their door asking for (Taslima’s) family details. She showed Taslima’s house and locked the door. The couple had shifted to Kabbehala just six months ago. They lived in a nearby area earlier. So known people might have been involved in the crime. We are probing all angles, including financial dispute or other rivalry.”