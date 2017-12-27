Though the city police have cancelled the Sunny Leone event scheduled for New Year’s Eve in the city, a hoarding of the event is still seen on the Mysore -Bengaluru highway | VINOD KUMAR T

They have denied permission for many events in other parts of the city citing the need to focus on ensuring safety of revellers in Central Business District; this comes after HC slammed cops over alleged molestation cases last year

BENGALURU: The city police have refused permission to a majority of events like the Sunny Nights, which was to feature Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, to free a massive chunk of their personnel for maintaining vigil in the Central Business District of Bengaluru.With the Karnataka High Court shaking up the police department over incidents of alleged molestation and eve-teasing during last year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations on MG Road, the police are taking no chances this time.

City police commissioner T Suneel Kumar confirmed to The New Indian Express: “We have rejected applications for organising such (New Year’s Eve) events. Pubs or hotels with existing music systems and other facilities are allowed; but the organisations or event managements which are seeking permission to organise events outdoors by installing music systems for the occasion have been rejected.”

Police officials, on condition of anonymity, explained that only about 30-40 per cent of the station staff would be left behind to work in jurisdictional areas while the remaining 60-70 per cent will be deployed on MG Road and Brigade Road to maintain vigil on New Year’s Eve revelry .

As maintaining law and order on December 31-January 1 is posing to be a major challenge for the police, they are playing it safe by not granting permission to event management-initiated high-priced events which attract revellers by inviting celebrities. Moreover, these events are being organised away from the Central Business District. “These are the places prone to petty to bigger crimes. And with a lack of police deployment at these places, the force is not in a state to take risks,” a police officer informed.

Besides this, the city police had also made a submission before the High Court that there will be no discrimination while officially deciding whether the organisers of the “Sunny Nights” programme, The Times Creations, will be granted permission or not. The High Court had told the police to ensure that there should be no discrimination against The Times Creation in case they were denied permission to hold the event.

The police were given a December 25 deadline to officially inform the organisers of the event, which was to be held at White Orchid, Manyata Tech Park, on December 31.The police on December 25, while citing various grounds, officially rejected permission to The Times Creation to hold the event.

Extended hours on Namma Metro gets poor response

The extension of Metro services on Christmas eve witnessed poor patronage. A total of just 3,735 commuters had travelled on both the lines, reveal figures from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation. Metro had extended services from 11 pm on December 24 to 1 am on December 25. Surprisingly, the Nagasandra to Yelachenallai stretch (Line 2) showed a slightly better ridership between the two lines with 1,919 passengers on board its trains. The Baiyappanahalli-Mysore Road line had 1,816 riders. “The patronage has been much lesser than what we expected,” said a top Metro official. A similar extra run of services on Christmas eve last year registered an additional 5,261 passengers.