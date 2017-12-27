BENGALURU: Prof Yamuna Krishnan’s lab developed a technology that can measure the levels of specific chemicals inside organelles of living cells. Organelles are sub-compartments within living cells that perform specific functions for cells. The function of organelles is critically dependent on the chemical environment they enclose, and therefore, because we can now measure chemicals inside these places, which we could never do before, it is a sensitive way to reveal how healthy or diseased the cell is.

Prof Yamuna is the youngest woman recipient of the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in 2013 a science award given by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). She got the award in the chemical science category.

Speaking with CE about her interest in science, she says, “I was always curious about the world around us and how things worked. My sister was also very similar. So we both used to jointly do small experiments at home after school, most of which were magnificent flops - once we made soap from coconut oil, invisible ink etc. I used to use my father’s shaving blades or kitchen cutlery to dissect hibiscus flowers or dead frogs. My mother then got us a microscope and I used to put everything in the garden under that microscope and look at. This gave me a love for science, and then I chose to study science, and never stopped.”

Highlighting her thoughts on science education in India, Prof Yamuna says education in India and abroad have their own differences and challenges. “We have huge numbers of children and not enough resources to give quality education to all, unlike richer nations. However, we are better than several other countries that also fall in the category of “abroad”and we are doing much better than several developing nations,” she says Prof Yamuna got her Bachelor’s in Chemistry from Women’s Christian College before securing an MS in chemical sciences and getting a PhD in organic chemistry from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.