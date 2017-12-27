BENGALURU: The two-stroke autorickshaws will soon begin the job of scrapping old two stroke autorickshaws in the city and is targeting completion of the exercise by April 1, 2018. With around 50,000 two-stroke autorickshaws in the city, achieving the target is going to be a tough task as the department has funds to provide subsidy to only 10,000 two-stroke auto drivers.

At a briefing on Tuesday, Transport Commissioner B Dayananda said that two scrap centres, one in Nelamangala and other in Rajajinagar, would begin functioning soon. These centers would have the capacity to scrap 100-150 autorickshaws daily. Owners who give their autos for scrapping and get the registration cancelled would get a subsidy of `30,000 to buy a new four-stroke autorickshaw which costs around `1.5 lakh. The budget this year is `30 crore which will be sufficient for 10,000 auto rickshaws. However, autorickshaw associations, which are unhappy with the low subsidy being offered by the government, have been demanding a hike in the amount to `50,000.

This proposal, according to officials, had been forwarded to the finance department for its approval. On Tuesday, Dayananda also said that the process of issuing e-permits to auto drivers, by linking their permits with their Aadhaar card, would begin in one month’s time. The department hopes to do away with the practise of one permit being used to drive multiple vehicles.