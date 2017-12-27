BENGALURU: Do you always wonder if you have met your perfect match while looking for a prospect for marriage? Ishdeep Sawhney, went through the same dilemma when he was looking for a partner. “Since there was no solution available to meet someone who would make you say “yes” confidently, I decided to quit my job at Apple and started Banihal (an app and website) with my friend Upender,” he says.

Using artificial intelligence a system called Rae was built, which tries to help make the decision easier for you. Rae learns about an individual member through their answers to a questionnaire and their activity on Banihal. Then it can recommend matches specifically tailored to a person’s outlook and personality.

The CEO and co-founder prepared the first questionnaire with the objective to meet the right person.

Fortunately, he says, eight years ago, he got introduced to his wife. “It was such an incredible match that I flew from the US to India and got married within three weeks of the first phone call. I have seen how easy life became because of our compatibility and aspects on which we did not match are also hard to reconcile. It is great because the compatibility is on values and is much stronger, so it keeps us aligned,” he says.

He claims that the best matches made by Rae have a success rate of 90 per cent and matches get immediate replies. “These matches are visible on Banihal with a symbol of a diamond ring. It usually takes 500 swipes to connect with one person in other app. Our focus at Banihal is to find that one individual where you can confidently say “Yes” when you meet so we make recommendations with only high compatibility.”

One needs to create a profile when they sign up and after that Rae gives compatible matches and shows the compatibility with a symbol of three gold rings. The compatibility scale makes it easy to decide the next step. “There is no search on the Banihal app so a profile for an individual is shown to only those members where there is compatibility,” he adds. The app is currently operational in India and USA.

Banihal survey on dating in bengaluru

27 percent men believe kindness is the most desirable trait in a woman.

Education is ranked as the most significant attribute by only 6 percent of women.

Men from Bengaluru prefer more independent girls as compared to those in Mumbai and Delhi with the ratios being 17:14:8 percent respectively.

Fathers are role models for majority of the women in all the three cities.

12 percent men in Bengaluru consider their sisters as their role models as compared to only 7 percent in Delhi and Mumbai

Bengaluru is leading the country in finding partners that see each other as equals and it is influenced by seeing their contemporaries collaborate equally with them at home and work.