BENGALURU: In all, 2,000 police personnel, including 500 women personnel, will be in the central business district where the New Year’s Eve celebrations are concentrated. Another 1,500 women police staff will be deployed in other parts of the city.

City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar on Wednesday said, “Four additional commissioners of police, two joint commissioners of police, 19 deputy commissioners of police, 49 assistant commissioners of police, 250 police inspectors, 400 police sub-inspectors, 700 assistant police sub-inspectors, 40 troops of Karnataka State Reserve Police, 30 troops City Armed Reserve, 1,500 civil defence personnel and 1,500 Home Guards will be present.”

Along with the existing 227 Hoysala patrolling vehicles, the police have hired 500 four-wheelers for patrolling in city. Along with it, 250 Cheethas (two-wheelers) will also be deployed across the city.

Sources said leaves of all police personnel have been cancelled for that day to make it mandatory for the entire force to be deployed for duty on that day. Along with the already installed 1,500 CCTV cameras, additional 500 CCTV cameras will be installed across the city and 300 CCTV cameras will be specifically installed on Brigade, MG Road, and Church Street.

DRIVING/PARKING RESTRICTIONS

No vehicles will be allowed to ply or be parked on MG Road, Brigade Road and Cubbon Road after a specified time on December 31 night until the next morning. BMRCL has already assured to run services till 2 am during New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Commissioner said.

Flyovers to be closed

By 10 pm on December 31, flyovers in the city would be closed to prevent riders and motorists from performing stunts on them.

Police personnel will be deployed at the entry and exit points of the flyovers to ensure no violations take place.

Drunk driving checks from 9pm

Kumar said drink and drive checks will be started from 9 pm itself on December 31.