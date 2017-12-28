BENGALURU: THE Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Wednesday arrested a notorious inter-state robber and contract killer in the city who had opened fire on Delhi police last month while escaping from them. The culprit has been identified as Deepak alias Tinu, who hails from Punjab. The CCB arrested him based on a tip-off from their Delhi counterparts. He was arrested from near City Railway Station in Cottonpet police limits.

According to information available, Deepak arrived in Bengaluru to escape the Delhi police who were on the lookout for him.Police sources said Deepak was actually on his way to Mysuru to spend time with his girlfriend and they had planned to visit the Mysuru Palace and other tourist attractions. One of his friends, a resident of Hubballi, helped him reach Bengaluru from where he was to move to Mysuru after two days.

Deepak has 28 cases against him including, murder, robbery, extortion and kidnapping in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi. He used to lead a gang called ‘Students of Punjab University’ and is known to have had over 100 followers who are reportedly involved in peddling firearms.

He used to instill fear in people by recording and uploading videos of murders committed by him and his gang on YouTube and used that to commit robberies and extort money from people. He is associate is Lawrence Bishnoi, another dreaded criminal in Haryana, police said.In June, Deepak had broke out of the Ambala Central Jail in Haryana and committed many crimes. Last month, when Delhi police were after him and were about to arrest him, he had escaped by firing at them.