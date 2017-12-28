BENGALURU: You will have to pay an amount of `50 for Metro travel from three Metro stations in any direction during the extended hours on New Year’s eve. MG Road, Cubbon Park and Trinity Station will operate on this flat fare of `50 for any ticket (token) bought for travel from 11 pm of December 31, 2017 to 2 am of January 1, 2018.

An official release on Wednesday said that the discounted regular fare will be charged on smart cards. Asked about the reasons behind the move, a top Metro official said that a crowd of nearly 15,000 is expected to gather around the MG Road area. “The existing counters as well as the new ones that will open, cannot handle such a huge crowd. Providing the exact change will take time and result in very long queues.” Asked if the flat rate will apply even when travelling from these stations to the next one, he said, “The rate will be applicable for every token bought.”