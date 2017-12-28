BENGALURU: A major passenger amenity which senior citizens and differently-abled citizens will find particularly useful, battery operated carts were inaugurated at the KSR Railway station (Bengaluru City) on Wednesday. In a commendable gesture, the senior-most employee of the Bengaluru Railway Division, Shiva, 60, who will be retiring next month, was asked to dedicate the carts to the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, RS Saxena, said the electric buggies were introduced by the Railways in collaboration with Maini Material Movements Private Limited under its ‘Sarathi Seva’ schemes.

A majority of the staffers driving these buggies are women. However, unlike the buggies generally available for free at railway stations across the country, a ride on them is chargeable. Passengers can book the cart by paying a charge of Rs 20 per person, said an official railway release. The buggy can be booked via an SMS or call on the mobile on a number available on the IRCTC website. Kiosks are available at the station for booking the carts manually.