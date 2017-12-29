BENGALURU: Suman Prasad tracks the top restaurants and bars launched this year and what best they serve. These are the promising names you could find in city’s F&B chapter

SHIZUSAN SHOPHOUSE & BAR

Launch: May 2017

The menu at Shizusan is clearly inspired by comforting street and home food across the rich-culinary cultures of China, Japan, Burma, Vietnam, Korea, Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand. On entering guests will be greeted by the sight of a Sushi Bar that encourages casual style dining of Sashimi, Nigiri and Maki Rolls. The comfortable seating and diverse menu of vegetarian and non-vegetarian offerings has universal appeal – from the corporate diner looking at a quick pocket-friendly meal to the ladies who prefer a more leisurely atmosphere.

Most popular food: Rainbow Maki, Sriracha Blush, Peking Duck Bao

Most popular drink: Hattori Hanzo, Cucu, Saigon lemonade

Most popular desserts: Thai Tim Tob Grub, Fruit Sushi, Green Tiramisu

DHABA – ESTD 1986 DELHI

Launch: January 2017

Born in the famed Claridges Hotel on Aurangzeb Road in Lutyen’s New Delhi, Dhaba was established in 1986 as India’s original highway eatery. Now as they enhance the brand and grow internationally, they have created a new identity for themselves, one that keeps their history and legacy alive. Given a shot of new age fun and kitschy interiors with the legendary classics on the menu along with some nouveau beauties - Dhaba is set to recreate the same magic again - but with more full-on Punjabi flair.

Most popular food: Galouti Kebab, Tawa Paneer, Balti Meat

Most popular drinks: Basanti, Lassis, Somras

Most popular desserts: Gulab Jamun, Matka Kulfi, Dhabe da Meetha

CAFÉ FELIX

Launch: May 2017

Café Felix brings the concept of all day dining with comfort food specials and nostalgia inducing favourites, to Bangalore. Crafted by Chef Nitin Kulkarni, the all-day menu is sure to make one want to dig in, bringing back fond memories yet having its signature flourishes: power bowls, all-day breakfast, loaded burgers and sandwiches, thin crust pizzas, flavorsome pastas, old-school sundaes, pies and lots more. With a kids menu on offer too, Café Felix encourages family bonding over delicious food!

Most popular food: Cucumber and Tender Coconut Salad, Grilled Tenderloin Burger

Pizza:Chimmichuri Prawns, Mozarella, Sundried tomatoes,

Fennel & Capers Most popular drinks: Avocado Chocolate Smoothie, Rum Diary, Mr. Felix

Most popular desserts: Coffee Smores Pie, Cookie Dough Skillet, Blueberry Cheese Cake

SLY GRANNY

Launch: February 2017

Sly Granny is a restored house of curiosities, staircases, and a collection of spaces brought together as a community house. From 1950’s London club ambiance downstairs to a vibrant, modern day Brooklyn inspired terrace lounge. Serving world cuisine in a lunch & dinner, tapas and a weekend brunch menu. The cocktail bar stocks a range of premium liquor brands and is known for its handcrafted bitters & syrups!

Most popular food: Hunter’s Stew, Gnocchi Sly 9

Most popular drink: Chases & Status, Clover’s Club, Popsicles

Most popular dessert: Choco Mousse, Walnut Pie, S’mores cheesecake

612 EAST

Launch: July 2017

612 East is a Modern day Bar & Restaurant located in Indiranagar. Created, keeping in mind and soul all the elements that make a destination a home i.e. Water, Fire, Air and Earth, it has been designed to let its guests enjoy the simple pleasures that all come together to make a great time out. It has on offer an extensive food menu to satisfy even the most evolved palate and a beverage menu that plays on the four elements to bring you cocktails and signature drinks unique to 612 East.

Most popular food: Creamy Mushroom and Spinach Tartlets, Dueling Pizzas, Coffee Rubbed Steak with Grilled Peppers and Tomato

Most popular drinks: Mystic Candy, Sangria Slush and The Bubble Bath

Most popular desserts: Churros, Lemon Grass Crème Brulee and Smoked Cheese Cake

SRIRACHA

Launch: August 2017

Curated by Chef Vikas Seth, Sriracha offers a slice of gastronomic perfection - from the stunning Thailand to vibrant Hong Kong, culturally rich Indonesia to the culinary world’s biggest hotspot, Singapore. The offerings are a fascinating melange between the traditional and the new. The extensive menu is designed using culinary nuggets chosen by chefs in the restaurant while traversing different countries of Asia.

Most popular food:Wild Mushroom Purple Dumplings, Khow Suey, Som Tam – Green Papaya Salad

Most Popular Drink: Beijing Bellini, Wasabi Mary, Thai Basil Martini

Most popular desserts:Sumatra Dark Chocolate Mousse, Berry Glazed Three Layered Pastry, Signature Sesame Honey Mini Cones.

1Q1 KITCHEN & BAR

Launch: November 2017

1Q1 is a restaurant, bar and nightlife venue with varied offerings ranging from authentic Asian cuisine and spirited cocktails to a bustling party spot. The kitchen is helmed by Chef Mako Ravindran who has curated a menu that traverses the length and breadth of Asia, bringing forth its traditional fare, yet taking into consideration the influences of its evolution across the world.

Most popular food:Thai Vegetable Spring Rolls, Rainbow Roll, Salmon Misoyaki

Most Popular Drink:Aces Wild, Smoking Jazz, Tamarind Side Car

Most popular desserts: Japanese Cheesecake with Raspberry Sorbet, Coconut Milk Panadan and Sticky Rice Pannacotta with Mango Duet, Macha & Raspberry Cream Merengue Cake

BBQ’D – Global Grill & Brewery

Launch: August 2017

BBQ’D is a unique concept from the house of Massive Restaurants and is an endeavour to showcase global delicacies, including local favourites, from around the world in a very innovative and contemporary fashion. BBQ’D aims at reinventing the Bengaluru dining scene with several live counters including the Churrasco and table grills, special Craft beers made in the micro-brewery right in the premises, live pasta, chaat and desert counters including soft serve ice-cream and cotton candy for kids. BBQ’D is the first to offer an unlimited grill and brewery concept rolled into one.

Most popular food:Harissa Chicken, Chipotle Prawns, Grilled Cottage Cheese, Mushroom and Bell pepper Teriyaki.

Most popular drinks:Craft Beers

Most popular desserts: Green Apple Jalebi, Saffron Rabdi, Pumpkin Halwa

LADY BAGA

Launch: November 2017

The spirit of hippies and old Goa, of freedom, of liberty, of being able to do what you want in a world without racism, sexism, ageism, fascism, judgementalism, trollism; that Goa is what we wish for and miss. And that’s Lady Baga have tried to recreate. It perfectly recreates the Goan sussegad. While shacks in Goa today serve huge menus spanning many cuisines, their vision is to serve beach shack classics and great Goan fare.

Most popular food: Sungta Maria, Prawns Loncha, Pork Vindaloo

Most popular drinks: Bloody Marianna, Baga Bong, Acid Tests

Most popular desserts: Serradura, Bebinca

THE GOOD GALETTE

Launch: May 2017

The Good Galette is a quaint cafe with the concept of introducing Savoury Waffles and Crepes from around the World to Namma uru. The intent is to serve good wholesome food, with locally sourced produce, made fresh, free of unnecessary additives and preservatives.

Savoury Favorite: Ratatouille Waffle, On Her Majesty’s Crepe, Wholesome English Style Breakfast

Most Popular Dessert: Trio of Chocolate Crepe, Citron Crepe, Fresh Fruit Waffle

Note: The list below is not to rank any place, it is in the order of their respective launch dates (Jan-Dec).