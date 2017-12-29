BENGALURU:A 28-year-old carpenter died after he accidentally fell into a lift well from the first floor of an under-construction building at Nagarabhavi near Jnanabharathi on Wednesday. The site owner Murugesh has been blamed for negligence as there were no safety measures around the lift-well.

The deceased is Natwar Sharma, a native of Bihar, who was living with his co-workers at the construction site since a few months. He married a few years ago and has two children, and they all live in Bihar.

A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 8.30pm when he was getting down from the second floor by the stairs. When he reached the first floor, he lost his balance and fell into the lift well, which did not have any barricades or grills.

Other workers heard the sound of Natwar crashing into the base of the lift-well. They rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. “The construction site belongs to Murugesh, a builder. It is a three-storeyed residential building and the owner had not taken any precautionary measures at the work site. Babulal Sharma, a mason, had brought Natwar to finish wood work in the kitchen. We are waiting for his family members and the postmortem examination will be conducted on Friday. Annapurneshwari Nagar police conducted a spot inspection and further investigations are on,” the officer said.