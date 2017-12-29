BENGALURU: A drunk techie, speeding in his Volkswagen Polo, went berserk killing one person and knocking down three adults near Electronics City on Thursday evening. Driving recklessly, he first mowed down a 36-year-old pedestrian and fled. While fleeing, he hit three bikes. Before he could cause any more harm, the public caught him, thrashed him and damaged his car.

Dasthageer

The techie Kunal Kishore (39), had a blood alcohol level of 385 mg which is more than ten times of the legally permissible limit of 30 mg per 100 ml of blood, according to police.The deceased Dasthageer, a resident of Bandepalya on Hosur Road, was working at a puncture shop nearby. The injured are Jeevan Kumar (29) and Rajiv.Kishore hails from Bihar and is working in the city as a senior software engineer in a reputed information technology (IT) firm in Electronics City. He lives in an apartment in Lavakushanagar in Peratena Agarahara.

According to a senior police officer, the incident occurred around 6.30pm when Kishore was driving his car (KA-01-MN-6163) on Jail Road near Parappana Agrahara.He was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and while passing by the central jail, he knocked down Dasthageer who was outside his shop. Nayaz, who worked with Dasthageer, noticed the speeding car and managed to jump inside the shop in time. Police have registered a complaint filed by Nayaz.

Kishore revealed during interrogation that he had gone to a restaurant nearby and consumed alcohol, claimed police. “He was on one week’s leave. He was driving alone at the time of the accident,” a police officer said.“A preliminary alcometer test showed a blood alcohol level of 385 mg. He was also subjected to a medical test in a government hospital. After confirming that he was drunk at that time, he was arrested and his car was seized. Further investigation is on,” he added.