BENGALURU: Revelers planning to ring in the New Year in and around Indiranagar will have to think twice as residents want the police to not allow rooftop bars and pubs to function or decibel levels to go beyond the permissible limit of 45dB after 10pm on the night of New Year’s eve.

Representatives from eight RWAs in Indiranagar under the federation I Change Indiranagar met with Seemanth Kumar Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (East) on Friday.The meeting was organized by the federation after news reports claiming that Indiranagar was being suggested as an alternative party destination for New Year’s eve celebrations, after last year’s Brigade Road incident.

Besides the above, they have demanded not allowing parking of partygoers cars and vehicles in the bylanes or residential area. “Mr. Singh has agreed in principle to implement the above considerations and has assured safety of the residents and zero tolerance to public nuisance. He will reach out to his counter parts in traffic to implement the issue raised about traffic,” says a statement from I Change Indiranagar.

“We are trying to ensure no revelry spills on to the streets resulting in riotous behaviour,” the statement adds.There will be police booths at regular intervals on 100 feet road and 12th main road, where the majority of the pubs and bars are located. The residents have asked for increased patrolling by police in the bylanes to ensure there are no law and order issues, CCTV in all pubs and bars and to also ensure that pubs and bars do not sell beyond their accommodating capacity in Indiranagar.

Seemath Kumar told CE, “We have assured the residents that security will be completely taken care of in the form of extra patrolling and manpower being deployed and the use of CCTVs. WE have also had a meeting with bar owners and asked them to install emergency lighting, CCTVs and to prevent nuisance.”