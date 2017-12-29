BENGALURU: A good majority, 37 respondents, say that they place little faith in the police. They say that they are too few in number and the officers end up blaming the women anyway.Twenty-four-year-old lifestyle writer, who prefers house parties for New Year’s, says with a laugh that the police are not helpful at all. “They would be busy lecturing us on morals,” she says. Another 19-year-old student says, “If we go to them after having a few drinks, they’ll ask why did we drink... They’ll end up blaming us for the groping. Police personnel need to change their attitude to women, the department should do something about that.”

Another 25-year-old says, “I have lost my confidence in them, they need to try harder this time”. Women ask for more personnel in the streets and want them to behave more kindly to victims of assault. Few women do agree that the department has made an effort and maybe we should cut them some slack, and even help them by being more vigilant and behaving more responsibly. “I don’t think they have been doing enough till now, but I am sure they are taking extra precautions this year,” says a 28-year-old PhD student, who will be at a house party for New Year’s. Twenty-five-year-old Padavi Patil says, “In a crowd of 10,000, what can 300 cops do? They don’t have super powers. People have to act sane and help the cops”. Twenty-five-year-old student says, “I must say that they have made plenty of effort, like with the Suraksha app, the Pink Hoysala patrol cars and women officers... But the system needs continuous improvement”.