BENGALURU: Bengalureans have mostly been cynical about the city. But with 2017 fading to make way for the new year, filled with hope, The New Indian Express photographers Vinod Kumar T, Nagaraja Gadekal, Jithendra M and Pushkar V captured images of locations earlier this year and then visited the same spots in the dying days of 2017 to showcase the good outcome over the year in Bengaluru. Citizens hope more such good takes place in our city in the coming year.

Agara Lake — the lake that came back from the almost-dead

Badly needing desilting and rejuvenation, Agara Lake near HSR Layout was turned into a clean water body, thanks to multiple organisations being involved in getting the lake’s restoration works started. Among them, the Agara Lake Protection and Management Society (ALPMS) was in the forefront. The BDA too had once restored the lake in 2004, but as no authority had maintained the lake thereafter, it had reverted to its previous state. This year saw the lake completely rejuvenated, and with a promise to retain its sheen.

A street that could promise a dream walk in the new year

Church Street has remained out of bounds for Bengalureans considering the road and pipe relaying works which have been ongoing for nearly a year. The picture on the left was taken in March — a month after the works began. Today, (picture on right) shows that although the works have been delayed — and not yet completed — this road would be a treat for the eyes in 2018. The road is now laid with interlocking tiles which is a common feature on inner streets of the cities in the West.

Much traffic flowed smoothly under this bridge

The Kino Underpass near Anand Rao Circle had witnessed severe water-logging during heavy rains. A regular occurence that this place has witnessed is entire vehicles — even a BMTC bus — getting submerged when in the underpass. In May 2017, the civic authorities corrected the faults, which saw the place dug up (pic on left) and the efforts paying dividends (on right) today.

An underpass that made traffic jams vanish

The congested Dr Rajkumar Road has been a nightmare for motorists and pedestrians. The picture on top shows what the scene was much after the work started on the unidirectional underpass which was recently opened to traffic. Once opened, it was magic-like to witness the traffic congestion vanish as if it was just wished away. This location sees much traffic even today considering the presence of Orion Mall close by.

On the right track to de-co-ngest the city

The picture on top was taken early in 2017 when the Namma Metro line was in the works on Kanakapura Road. The image shows the progress of works over the past 11 months on this extremely busy road. Although the line is not operational, it suffices to say that when it is, it would offer an ideal alternative to private vehicles for those who take this route to and from their work places.