BENGALURU: THE evaluation of answer scripts for under-graduate courses of Bangalore University is yet to start even on the third day as talks between the college teachers’ associations and the state government on Thursday failed to bear any fruit. The Principal Secretary to the Higher Education Department called the meeting after lecturers drawing University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scale boycotted evaluation work in protest against a government order directing them to return the Dearness Allowance credited to them, following instructions from the Finance Department to recover the amount.

The hour-long talks were inconclusive as the department was unable to take any decision in the absence of the Higher Education Minister. According to department sources, Principal Secretary Jawaid Akhtar tried to convince the lecturers by assuring them that he will find a solution to the problem by Friday noon. “The principal secretary tried to make them understand that he cannot take the decision without discussing with the minister. He asked them to start evaluation and said he will call them after discussing it with the minister. But they were reluctant,” said an official.

In an official communication to the media, several teachers’ associations which are taking part in the protest, said, “The meeting with the Principal Secretary of Higher Education was inconclusive as he will take a decision after discussing with the minister.” According to university officials, by now 20 per cent of the evaluation work would have been completed if the lecturers had not launched the protest.