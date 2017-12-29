BENGALURU: To facilitate usage of the almost abandoned Basaveshwara bus stand in Peenya, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) is exploring the feasibility of having travelators (horizontal escalators) either from Jalahalli or Peenya Metro station to help commuters move without much effort.BMRCL ruled out a suggestion by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to build a new Metro station near Peenya bus stand.

KSRTC had asked for a Metro station to come up near the bus stand in order to provide last mile connectivity. However, BMRCL Managing Director Mahendra Jain told Express that this was not possible as a new Metro station would involve permissions to be obtained from the Railway Safety Commissioner as well as other technical difficulties.“The Peenya line (green line) travels along a gradient which makes it difficult to create infrastructure there for a station. Signalling work will also have to be installed. We will explore the feasibility,” he said.

BMRCL in turn is suggesting a travelator from Peenya Metro Station to the bus stand to help passengers.

On Thursday, Transport Minister H M Revanna undertook a tour of the bus stand along with several officials to assess how better integration could be achieved. The minister instructed Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to run more buses from Kempegowda Bus Station to Peenya so that people could reach Basaveshwara bus stand easily.

KSRTC is also considering moving bus schedules to 17 districts of North and West Karnataka to the bus stand in order to increase patronage. “The move was proposed three years ago but private buses refused to start from Peenya citing lack of facilities at the bus stand here. This forced government buses too to abandon the move when they started incurring heavy losses after commencing from Peenya,” KSRTC Managing Director S R Umashankar told Express. “We have two acres adjacent to the bus stand which will be developed with all facilities. We plan to take the help of BBMP or other government agencies to create all the necessary infrastructure,” the MD added. He said six months was enough to ready the depot.