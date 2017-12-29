BENGALURU: Bengaluru City Police is deploying more 15,000 personnel, installing an additional 500 CCTV cameras and will have canine and bomb squads at the ready. But women in the city, in a quick survey, say that they are still worried about stepping into crowded areas and will mostly party at home. Out of the 50 respondents, between the age group 19 to 35, 34 said that they would not party in any crowded street and few said that they would only go out if they are accompanied by friends.

‘Even stars are not safe’

25-year-old Hangma (name changed) says, “They could not guarantee Sunny Leone’s safety, how will they guarantee ours?”. A 29-year-old accounts manager in a private company says that few years ago she groped by a 16-year-old at the New Year’s celebrations near MG Road, and she is not certain that the scene has changed for the better. A 19-year-old says that there will be “too many guys” and “eve-teasing” would be common. “Even if we did want to come, our parents would not allow us, considering all the reports of molestation. They would ask us to be back by 11 pm,” she says.

MG, Indiranagar are strict no

Many women say they will not go to Brigade Road, MG Road and Indiranagar, believing that revelry in these neighbourhoods could get rowdy. A 22-year-old student says that she’ll keep from travelling in and around central Bengaluru. “It’s not just the crowds, even the traffic will be bad,” she says. 26-yearold entrepreneur, who’ll be travelling to Goa for New Year’s, says, “Indiranagar will be a mad house, especially the 12th Main”. But sexual harassment and assault could happen even at lesscrowded neighbourhoods. Sofia, a twenty-something, says that she was at a party at a five-star hotel in Electronic City two years ago. “It was a family event and I was waiting for a cab to go back home... A few men approached me asking me for a one-nightstand, it was horrifying,” she says

’HOME IS WHERE WE’LL PARTY’

Many women, nearly 30 of them, say that they will stick to house parties and celebrations with friends and family, instead of heading out to party. Swagata Dutta, a communications professional, says that she will party from tonight to get into the swing of the season but on New Year’s Even, she’ll stick close to home. A 27-year-old media professional says that she’ll party at home. “It’s safe and easy,” she says. A

20-year-old college student says, “I’ll go out with friends, but be back home before midnight for sure”.

PUBS BRING IN MUSCLE AND EYES

Pubs are bracing themselves too, doubling their bouncer count, installing CCTV cameras and few even keeping the stags out. Social will hire three women bouncers for the party. The business head for Social in south, Ranveer Sabhani, says that they had book the personnel 15 days in advance since women bouncers are few. They are also placing spotlights at entrances and even tying up with cab aggregators to ensure that customers don’t drink and drive. “We have even spoken to the Cubbon Park police to increase patrolling in Church Street joint.” Commmuniti’s manager says that they will allow couples and single women, and even stags with couples, but won’t be letting in stags unaccompanied. They don’t have unlimited drinks offers, instead they are charging an entry free of `1,000 and then serving a la carte. “If there is unlimited drinks, then people tend to get sloshed and we are concerned about their safety,” he says. While they usually have three to four bouncers at the restaurant, they’ll be hiring four more for New Year’s. At 1131 Kitchen and Bar, they are hiring three additional bouncers for the celebrations. “We have two internal security guards at our entrance. For New Year’s party, we’ll have five bouncers apart from the internal security team”.