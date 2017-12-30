BENGALURU: Fog caused cancellations of eight flights, as well as delays of over a 100 flights at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport here early morning on Saturday. A total of eight flights were cancelled, four were diverted and 102 were delayed due to a suspension of operations due to dense fog.

According to Bengaluru Airport International Limited (BIAL) authorities, operations were suspended from 4.58 am to 8.23 am. Four of the cancelled flights were set to arrive in Bengaluru, while the other four were to depart.

All eight cancelled flights belonged to Indigo. The arrival of 44 flights and the departure of 58 flights were delayed. Of the four diverted flights, three flights, of the airlines British Airways, BlueDart and Oman Air, were diverted to Chennai while one Indigo flight was diverted to Hyderabad.