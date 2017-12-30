BENGALURU: A 29-year-old software engineer riding a two-wheeler died after he crashed into a parked car on Electronics City flyover. Another car, which was speeding behind him, ran over him after he fell on the road killing him instantly, before speeding away.The incident took place on Thursday evening. Electronics City traffic police are looking for the driver of the car which killed the techie.The deceased has been identified as Vikas Kumar Goutam, a native of Bihar. He was residing in an apartment in BTM Layout which he shared with his friends.

His family members were informed about the incident and the body was taken to Bihar by his relatives to conduct the final rites.A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 7.30pm when Kumar was returning home after work from Electronics City.He was riding on the express way when a Maruti Omni (KA 04 MC 7233) which was heading towards Madiwala, had stopped after running out of fuel.

The driver of that vehicle, Ajaykumar, had not did not switched his hazard lights to forewarn vehicles coming from behind.Kumar was unable to notice the vehicle and rammed into the stationary vehicle.

He was tossed into the air and fell right in the middle of the road.Another speeding car, bearing a Maharashtra registration number (MH-04, BS-5255), which was coming from behind, ran over Kumar.

He was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.The traffic was thrown out of gear on the busy flyover for a while and Electronics City traffic police rushed to the spot to clear the traffic.

"The Omni car driver, Ajaykumar, a resident of Wilson Garden is into business and he was arrested for his negligence. We are looking out for the other driver for his reckless driving and for not stopping after he ran over Kumar. However, other vehicle drivers managed to note down the car number and shared the details with the police. Efforts are on to nab him," the officer added.

Omkarappa MT, route patrolling officer (RPO) on the express way, said most of the car drivers do not bother to get down from the car when a vehicle breaks down. "They simply sit inside car and chat instead of putting on any hazard indicators. They do not even alert the patrolling personnel who may help them to put up barricades to forewarn other motorists. They should come out of their vehicles to show signals to other motorists. Traffic police have to create awareness among the drivers about such things," he added.